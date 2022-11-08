COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fifth-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a 4697 in both of its matches over the weekend at the Lt. Hugh W. Riley Range in Columbus, Ohio. The Racers defeated both Ohio State and UTEP in a tri-match, followed by a win in a rubber match with Akron Sunday.
On Saturday, Matias Kiuru led the Racers in smallbore with a season-high 588, while Scott Patterson led in air rifle at 593. One key to victory for Murray State was the tight cluster by the rest of the Racers with a 585 from Patterson, a 584 from John Blanton, a 583 from Allison Henry and a 582 from both Paola Paravati and Zach Jackson. Paravati was also solid in air rifle and followed Patterson with a 591.
