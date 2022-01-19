MURRAY — The Murray State rifle team split into two teams Saturday and came away with two wins on the team’s first matches since their extended winter break.
Matias Kiuru led the Racers at Jacksonville State as Murray State picked up a 4707-4664 win, while Andrew Duryea helped Murray State defend the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range against UT Martin, 4626-4602.
In Jacksonville, the Racers put together a solid 2340 in smallbore, thanks to a cluster of 586’s from Kiuru, Allison Henry and Scott Patterson, which was followed by a 582 from John Blanton. In air rifle, Kiuru, Blanton and Patterson helped MSU get to a 2367 in air rifle with a 595, 592 and 591, respectively,
Meanwhile, in Murray, Andrew Duryea tied a Racer season-high in air rifle at 596, while also shooting a team-high 579 in smallbore. Abby Zinsmeyer shot a season-high in rifle at 585, while Zach Jackson followed with a 581, in addition to his 570 in smallbore. Murray State finished smallbore in the match at 2281, while shooting a 2345 in air rifle.
