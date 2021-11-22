JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a 4700 Saturday as part of the Gamecock Open at the Gamecock Rifle Range Saturday in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Consistency was once again the order of the day for Murray State as they fired a 2332 in smallbore. John Blanton led MSU in smallbore with a 585, while Allison Henry and Scott Patterson each shot a 583 and Dana Buesseler and Matias Kiuru each shot a 581.
In air rifle, Murray State was once again able to shoot in a tight cluster with Matias Kiuru leading the way at 596. Blanton followed with a 593, while Andrew Duryea, Henry and Buesseler turned in a 593, 591 and 589, respectively.
Murray State’s total of 4700 in the match marked the fifth consecutive match this season that the Racers have shot 4700 or better.
Saturday’s match concluded the fall portion of MSU’s schedule, as they will resume competition Jan. 15 back in Jacksonville for a shoulder-to-shoulder match with the Gamecocks.
