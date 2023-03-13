AKRON, Ohio — The Murray State rifle team finished its 2022-23 season Saturday at the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championships at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Racers shot a 2366 in air rifle to finish the event with an aggregate of 4688 and in eighth out of eight teams.
“I’m proud of the effort,” said head coach Alan Lollar after the match. “Our team worked really hard, but the margin for error at the NCAA Championships is so small. It’s the difference of a couple of points here and there and it all adds up.”
