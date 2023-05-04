MURRAY — Murray State rifle head coach Alan Lollar announced the signing of Emma Lawrence who will join the team in the fall from Shelbyville.
“I am very excited for Emma to join our program and become a Racer,” said Lollar. “I am looking forward to seeing her develop on the range and in the classroom.”
Out of Shelby County High School, Lawrence had a decorated junior and prep career from 2019-23 in which she took part in the following:
• Marine Corp JROTC Air Rifle Team … 2023 Junior Olympic Kentucky women’s state Champion, Air Rifle & Smallbore;
• 2023--Individual qualification, JROTC National Service Championship
• 2023 Bronze medalist, JROTC Marine Corp National Service Championship;
• 2022 Marine Corp JROTC Conference Champion, 3p Air Rifle;
• 2022 Junior Olympic Kentucky women’s state champion, Air Rifle;
• 2022 Junior Olympic CMP Kentucky State Champion, 3p Air Rifle;
• 2021-2023 member of the X Count Rifle Club, coached by ISSF Coach Gregg Rice, Ft. Wayne, Indiana
Lawrence also played soccer for the Lady Rockets throughout her prep career, collecting 401 saves as a goalkeeper her senior year, which ranked third in the state. She picked up all-district honors in soccer, while leading the team as a co-captain in her senior campaign.
In the classroom, Lawrence participated in the Governor’s Scholar Program, National Honor Society, Young Leaders Institute and Student Council Junior Class Treasurer.
