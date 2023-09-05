MURRAY — The first Saturday night in September 2023 could not have differed more from the same time a year earlier for Murray State’s football team.

As the first Saturday of that month ended a year ago, the team’s season was already in turmoil. It was boarding a plane home from Lubbock, Texas after a lopsided loss to Big 12 representative Texas Tech knowing that its starting quarterback had just sustained a potentially major injury and that its backup was not yet available due to a freak preseason gardening accident. Those issues and others that developed led to a miserable 2-9 season.