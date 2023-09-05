MURRAY — The first Saturday night in September 2023 could not have differed more from the same time a year earlier for Murray State’s football team.
As the first Saturday of that month ended a year ago, the team’s season was already in turmoil. It was boarding a plane home from Lubbock, Texas after a lopsided loss to Big 12 representative Texas Tech knowing that its starting quarterback had just sustained a potentially major injury and that its backup was not yet available due to a freak preseason gardening accident. Those issues and others that developed led to a miserable 2-9 season.
Fast forward to this past Saturday and how it ended. The feeling could not have been better, The Racers, though a little slow in getting started, had hammered Presbyterian, 41-10, in the 1,000th game in Murray State history in front of an appreciative crowd at Roy Stewart Stadium. And perhaps most important, after the disastrous start of last season, injuries were few and far between.
Head Coach Dean Hood did not hide his gratefulness.
“The horse is made ready for battle, but victory belongs to the Lord,” Hood said in his opening comments after Saturday’s win gave the Racers their first on opening day since a 35-0 shutout of Mississippi Valley State in 2021 at Murray. “We are just really, really blessed. Our kids did a really good job of preparing, the coaches did a really good job preparing them, but really, we’re just blessed to get the victory.
“It’s a big difference (from last year’s 63-10 loss in Lubbock). We had a rough time and that’s a big part of college football, that guy behind the center.”
“That guy behind center” in the starting role in Lubbock was DJ Williams, who indeed sustained a major injury to his left knee on the final play before halftime. Saturday night, the athletic 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, who led the Racers to three straight wins to end that season and finish 6-5, was back in the saddle.
Perhaps a few hiccups were to be expected and some did appear for Williams in the first half after he guided the Racers to a 10-0 lead. The Racer offense sputtered and that allowed the Blue Hose to suddenly find their rhythm with a pair of scoring drives in the second quarter and tie the game with a little more than two minutes left before halftime.
Then, Williams went to work, directing the Racers on a six-play, 67-yard drive that featured three big pass plays. One to receiver Michael Fox kept the drive going on 3rd-and-10. Another to tight end Cole Rusk went for 32 yards to the Presbyterian 18 and the last, a lob to the right side, found receiver Taylor Shields for the final 18 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 1:05 left for a 17-10 halftime lead.
Williams guided the Racers to another scoring drive and a 24-10 lead in the third quarter as running back Cortezz Jones finished it with a physical four-yard TD run. Backup quarterback Eric Phoenix then was inserted and found a wide-open Shields for 58 yards and another score later in the third to push the lead to 31-10 and Phoenix directed another TD drive early in the final quarter that ended with running back Q’Darryius Jennings’ two-yard run for a 38-10 lead.
Williams ended his night 8-of-16 for 104 yards and that scoring toss to Shields. However, this game was not about numbers. It was about Williams simply returning to the starting role.
“It felt amazing. I can’t lie, I’d been dreaming about this the whole week. Of course, I dreamed about it last year but, this past week, I couldn’t sleep. I was so ready for the game, and everything felt so great, to be back out there with my teammates,” Williams said. “I’m just glad to be playing the game I love again.
“It’s great for us to finally get out of Game One with little to no injuries (along with last year’s issues, the Racers also had major injury problems begin appearing after the Miss Valley State game in ‘21). We need everybody to be able to do what we do. Having everybody come out of this first game, after having people not make it out of the first half last year and seeing everybody healthy and getting on the winning side of things early, is big.”
However, Hood was happy with the quarterback situation overall. Phoenix was impressive, going 4-of-5 for 121 yards and his touchdown to Shields. And Jayden Stinson also played and was 2-for-3 for 23 yards. No Racer passes were intercepted.
In addition, the Racers unveiled what appears to be a very, very deep stable of running backs who used an experienced offensive line to amass 231 yards with the No. 5 man — Kylan Galbreath — getting Murray State’s first score of the season with a 39-yard burst through the left side in the first quarter.
It was the kind of performance that called to mind past Murray State teams that used the running game effectively over the years. Saturday’s win, in the program’s 1,000th game, marked Murray State’s 501st win as it started its 99th season.
“We’re really blessed as a team and as a program,” Hood said. “We’re standing on the shoulders of a lot of great men and a lot of great players, and we don’t take that for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.