MURRAY — Murray State softball Thursday presented its 2021-22 signing class, as announced by head coach Kara Amundson. The class features three student-athletes from two different states that look to continue both their athletic and academic careers as members of the Racer family.
“We are incredibly excited for the 2021-22 signing class and what they will undoubtedly bring to the program during their collegiate career. Across the board, they are a group of well-rounded, super athletic young women. They all play multiple positions, can run well, and are going to be threats offensively. They will immediately make our team more athletic and versatile. They also are high-character young women that we are proud to officially welcome to the Racer softball family and to Racer Nation,” said Amundson.
Isabella Wilson – 5’4” – U - Troy, Missouri. (Troy Buchanan HS)
Wilson comes to Murray State after a standout career at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy. The 5-4 utility player led the Trojans to three conference titles and an appearance in the 2018 state championship. The two-time first team All-Region selection also made a pair of appearances on the All-Conference and All-District first teams to highlight her high school accolades. Additionally, she carried a 3.97 GPA that earned her a place on the conference All-Academic team four times. She twice received the FFA scholarship award, while also earning the House of Representatives award. Her high academic achievement was recognized in the areas of public speaking, business management, and business law. While at Troy Buchanan, Wilson also spent two years as a member of the girls’ basketball team.
Erin Lackey – 5’7” – IF – Clarksville, Tennessee. (Clarksville HS)
An infielder from Clarksville, Lackey is set to join the Murray State family after a tremendous career at Clarksville High School. She led the Wildcats to a 39-2 record and a district title during her sophomore season when she batted .455 with a .546 slugging percentage. An All-Area first team selection, her individual accolades also included a spot on the District’s All-Tournament team in 2019. Off the field, Lackey ranks in the top 20 in her class academically with a 4.0 GPA while also dedicating time as an active member of the National Honor Society. She achieved academic excellence from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation, earned the Student-Athlete Award of Merit, and has been involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). The 5-7 infielder also excelled on the basketball court as an All-District and All-Area selection her junior year in addition to being named to the All-Tournament team in back-to-back seasons. Her father Brian Lackey played baseball for Carson-Newman University.
Ella Strickland – SS – St. Louis (Oakville Senior HS)
Out of St. Louis, Strickland comes to Murray State out of Oakville Senior High School where she was a four-time first team All-District selection for the Tigers. The 2020 Suburban Yellow Division Player of the Year was a three-time All-Region first team honoree that also landed a spot on the All-State second team after posting a .471 average at the plate. Not only did the 5-7 Strickland turn in stellar performances with the softball team, but she actually also competed as a member of the baseball team at Oakville. A rich tradition of athleticism runs in the Strickland family as both of her parents were also collegiate student-athletes. Her mother Amy played soccer for the University of Evansville, while her father Rick played baseball at Austin Peay before being drafted by the New York Yankees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.