MURRAY — Murray State’s Tevin Brown was named the Player of the Week after a vote by communications directors in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Brown becomes the third MSU player to have received a total of four weekly awards in the 2021-22 season.
He played all 40 minutes as Murray State won 74-72 at Memphis (who was ranked No. 12 in the Preseason Top 25), nearly 10 years to the day they topped a nationally-ranked Memphis squad in 2011-12.
Brown hit six 3-pointers (four in the second half) and helped the Racers overcome a 14-point halftime deficit, its largest come-from-behind win since January 2007. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch early in the second half to trim the lead from eight to three points. After the Racers took the lead with 11:12 to play, he hit a 3-pointer at the 9:40 mark and later at the 8:03 mark, and blocked a shot to not let MSU relinquish the lead.
Brown now has 279 career 3-pointers, four away from fifth place in OVC history. Brown leads the OVC in scoring (18.3 points/game), 3-pointers made/game (3.4) and minutes played (35.0/game) and is fourth in 3-point percentage (45.6%) and seventh in assists (3.6/game).
He follows teammates KJ Williams (twice OVC Player of the Week) and DJ Burns (once OVC Newcomer of the Week) who have also won weekly awards from the OVC.
