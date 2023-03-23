GULF SHORES, Ala. — Murray State State’s Peyton Carter came home with an eighth-place showing at the Bama Beach Bash to help the Racers get a 10th place finish at the Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Carter had a score line of 76-73-75=224 to get her fifth top-10 finish of the season.
ULM was the team winner at 879 and Chantal Dueringer was the medalist at 211.
Next up for the Racers is the GSU Spring Invitational (March 27-28) in Johns Creek, Georgia at Rivermont CC. MSU’s final regular season event is (April 10-11) in Macon, Ga., at the Brickyard Collegiate. The Racers’ first foray into the Missouri Valley Conference Championship comes (April 17-19) in Waterloo, Illinois at Annbriar GC.
Gulf Shores, Ala. – Gulf Shores GC
Colorado State 312 301 289 902 +38
Georgia State 314 304 285 903 +39
Little Rock 303 308 296 907 +43
South Alabama 304 309 300 913 +49
Oral Roberts 303 308 304 915 +51
Memphis 312 307 301 920 +56
North Alabama 309 303 311 923 +59
Central Arkansas 306 302 317 925 +61
Murray State 313 309 308 930 +66
Southern Illinois 308 318 316 942 +78
Arlington 317 316 313 946 +82
Lindenwood 342 329 324 995 +131
10 Murray State 313 309 308 930
T8 Payton Carter (1) 76 73 75 224
T25 Eliza Kho (3) 79 75 77 231
T31 Ana Picchi (2) 78 77 77 232
66 Alma Garcia (4) 80 84 82 246
T72 Kaitlyn Zieba (5) 89 85 79 253
