MURRAY — Sophomore midfielder Hailey Cole has won OVC Co-Offensive Soccer Player of the Week after an impressive performance last week. In the Racers win over SIUE, Cole recorded two goals and an assist.
Cole’s assist came in the 15th minute of the match on a perfect pass that was headed in by Audrey Henry. Cole then scored her first goal directly off a corner kick that found it’s way into the top corner of the net on a bending strike. The Nicholasville native would notch her second goal of the match on a free kick from nearly 30 yards out that again found the top corner of the net against the Cougars defense.
