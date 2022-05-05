MURRAY—Junior Meghan Fletcher of the Murray State track and field team has been named as the OVC Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Fletcher cleared 1.73m last weekend at the Vanderbilt Music City Outdoor Challenge, which was not only a personal best, but is also currently the best attempt in the OVC this season, thus far. Her jump from the Vanderbilt meet also places her 47th in the East Region, just inside the field of 48 selected for the regionals.
The Racers will take this weekend off before hosting the 2022 OVC Track & Field Championship, May 11-13 at the Marshall Gage Track at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray.
