MURRAY — Murray State defensive back Marcis Floyd and kicker Aaron Baum have been named as the OVC Defensive Player and Specialist of the Week, respectively, for their performances in Murray State’s 32-27 win over Tennessee Tech Saturday.
Marcis Floyd set a new school record for interception return yards in the game with 117 against Tennessee Tech. He had a 90-yard pick-six in the second quarter and an additional interception return of 27 yards two drives later. In the fourth, Floyd put the cherry on top of his day by returning an intercepted two-point try 99 yards for two more points. He also tallied seven tackles and one sack to round out his monster performance.
Aaron Baum made three of four field goals Saturday, including two of 45-yards or more. His lone miss came late in the game from 45 yards and had the distance, but clanged off the right upright. His 12 points, which included 3 PATs, on the day, were more than the difference of the final score, proving how critical his role was in the game.
On Saturday, Murray State returns home for the final time this season to host Southeast Missouri at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.