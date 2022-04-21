MURRAY —For the second time this outdoor season, Rachel Hagans of the Murray State women’s track and field team has been named as the OVC Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Hagans turned in a PR in the long jump of 6.28 meters at last week’s OVC Trios meet, hosted by the Racers. Her new top mark now places her atop the OVC in the event and ninth in the NCAA East Region. The top 48 marks in each of the two NCAA regions at the end of the season advance to the regionals, with the top 12 at each regional advancing to the national championship.
In addition to her win in the long jump, Hagans and her relay team finished third in the 4x400 with a time of 3:48.79. The junior also competed in the 200m at the meet where she came in fourth with a 25.38, 0.9 seconds off of her personal record.
Hagans and some of her teammate will compete at the 2022 Kentucky Invitational this coming weekend, while other Racers will travel to Illinois for the 2022 Illini Invitational.
