ST. LOUIS —For the second straight week, a Murray State track and field athlete has been recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference for one of its weekly honors.

Wednesday, The Valley office in St. Louis announced that it had named Racer Rachel Hagans as its Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. This comes on the heels of teammate Jenna Pauly receiving that same honor a week earlier after a big showing in the Murray State program’s own Margaret Simmons Invitational Meet at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track.

Tags

Recommended for you