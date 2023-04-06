ST. LOUIS —For the second straight week, a Murray State track and field athlete has been recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference for one of its weekly honors.
Wednesday, The Valley office in St. Louis announced that it had named Racer Rachel Hagans as its Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. This comes on the heels of teammate Jenna Pauly receiving that same honor a week earlier after a big showing in the Murray State program’s own Margaret Simmons Invitational Meet at Roy Stewart Stadium/Marshall Gage Track.
This time, Hagans was recognized for a stellar performance at the Joey Haines Invitational event that is hosted by Murray State’s former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member, Southeast Missouri, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. In that meet, Hagans, a graduate student from Tampa, Florida, won her specialty event, the long jump, in a field of 25 competitors with a 6.43-meter mark.
She claimed the win by over a foot as the runner-up jumper could only mark an attempt of 6.12m. Hagans also aided in the Racer’s 4x100m relay win with a time of 46.19 seconds. Murray State resides second in the Valley in the 4x100m Relay with this time. The graduate student leads the MVC performance list in the Long Jump by .40m from second. Hagans ranks fifth nationally and fourth in the East Qualifying Region.
