MURRAY —On the day Murray State completed its football recruiting class for the 2023 time frame, Racers Head Coach Dean Hood hosted a news conference in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center.
He discussed the players that had been signed the previous December and that day in early February, 22 players total. One of them was a punter and he happened to be from the continent of Australia.
So, after the assembled media got the chance to ask their questions, Clay Waggoner, Murray State’s football media specialist, turned the event over to the audience for questions. The first one asked the coach to chronicle that path of that Aussie — Orion Phillips, who is from Sandringham, which is in the southeastern coast of the continent — in becoming a Racer football signee.
Hood revealed that he has a long history with punters from the Land Down Under.
“That’s a rather long one,” Hood said as he started discussing, in general, how his teams, as well as others for whom he has served as an assistant, have come to use Aussie punters quite a bit.
“I don’t know what year it was, but it was a long time ago, and I was on the football field at Eastern Kentucky (during his first head coaching job for the Colonels when they were still members of the Ohio Valley Conference, as was Murray State) and my phone rang. It was a guy named Rick Sang and he runs this organization that runs a bunch of camps (for kickers/punters). In fact, when I was (at Eastern), he’d run camps the legendary Ray Guy (who was a Hall of Fame punter for the Oakland Raiders).
“And he said, ‘Hey Hood! Do you need a punter?’ Well, I really didn’t. We’ve got this combo guy and I was trying to steal a base, so to speak, between letting this guy kick and punt, so I didn’t have to put up an extra scholarship. I said, ‘Why do you ask?’
“He said, ‘Well, I’m in Australia and I’m doing this camp,’ and it was the first time he’d ever done one there. He said, ‘Well, I handed a ball to this kid at the 50 and told him to put it out (with a punt) somewhere between the 10 and the goal line. He put it out on the three-yard line … and told me he was sorry. I think you ought to take a look at him.’”
To make a long story short, Hood found a new punter through Sang’s Pro-Kick Australia program. His name was Jordan Berry and he became an All-American punter for Hood at Eastern. He was one of three Aussie players to come to the United States that year and punt/kick for college football teams and he went on to become a valuable asset for Pittsburgh and Minnesota in the NFL.
Shortly thereafter, Eastern had another Aussie import — Keith Wrzuszczak — also become an All-American punter for the Colonels. Then, after Hood went to Southeastern Conference member Kentucky to coach defensive backs, the Wildcats had two more Aussie punters earn acclaim — Matt Patton and Max Duffy, who earned the FBS’ top prize for punters — the Ray Guy Award.
“So now, pretty much, it’s every year that I ask Rick, ‘OK, who ya got? Who’s the next guy?’” Hood said, returning the conversation to Phillips. “That’s why this kid is coming in and, according to my guy in Australia, he’s on par with Max Duffy, Jordan Berry and that group of guys that I’ve been fortunate to have.”
Following form, Hood had an Aussie as his punter the past three seasons — Lewis Halton — who performed very well at times. Halton had a career-long 69-yard punt in what became the 2020 OVC title game against Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium during the COVID-19-altered spring season of 2021. Later, in the 2021 fall season, he downed 12 punts inside the 20.
He came to Murray from Dodge City Community College in Kansas.
“I began punting in high school and trained with a guy named Nate Chapman, who had a connection to Coach Hood,” Halton said last fall during an appearance on the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. He then noted that the “punting” he had been doing for his high school was not the type that American football envision.
“No, it was Australian rules football,” which involves playing with a ball that does have a resemblance to an American ball with its shape. That is where the similarities end. The game probably is best described as a combination of soccer and rugby, without protective pads, though some players do use headgear that amounts to what you see often in amateur wrestling.
“Background knowledge and skill in (American) football does help with the transition, and the right coaching,” he added.
