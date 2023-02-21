SALT LAKE CITY — Though not contending for the most valuable player award of Sunday’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game, former Murray State star Ja Morant seemed to do what he wanted during his time on the floor.
The Memphis Grizzlies guard scored six points and joined the rest of the players in a defense-optional appearance in Salt Lake City. For much of the game, in fact, he appeared to be doing his best to stay away from contact, another characteristic of his fellow participants. However, as was the case last year as he made history as the first Murray State product to start an All-Star Game, he made his presence felt.
Three times, Morant connected on breath-taking dunks, including a double-pump reverse job in the first quarter as his Team Giannis team took the win, 184-175. Morant also ended with three assists and three rebounds.
With his second straight All-Star start, Morant made history for his current team by becoming the first Grizzly to start in the game twice.
“Definitely a dream come true. I feel like that’s everybody’s goal,” Morant said about his All-Star experience during an in-game interview with former NBA star Dennis Scott on TNT. “For me to be here for the second time, and having a chance to be starter, definitely a dream come true.”
Morant was not an original pick to have a starting role this year. Future Hall of Fame guard Steph Curry was tabbed for what was believed to be Morant’s spot, but an injury kept the Golden State star from playing in Sunday’s game.
Morant and the Grizz return to the court Saturday with a home game against Denver at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.