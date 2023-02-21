SALT LAKE CITY — Though not contending for the most valuable player award of Sunday’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game, former Murray State star Ja Morant seemed to do what he wanted during his time on the floor.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard scored six points and joined the rest of the players in a defense-optional appearance in Salt Lake City. For much of the game, in fact, he appeared to be doing his best to stay away from contact, another characteristic of his fellow participants. However,  as was the case last year as he made history as the first Murray State product to start an All-Star Game, he made his presence felt.

