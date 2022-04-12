MURRAY — For the fourth time this season, senior Hannah James of the Murray State softball team has been named as the OVC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Hannah James went 2-0 last week while boasting 1.08 ERA over two complete games at Belmont and did not give up an earned run until the seventh inning of her second game Sunday. She allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts in the series opener, while giving up two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in the finale. She limited opponents to a .196 average on the week and did not allow a single walk over 13.0 innings of work.
The Racers look to keep their spot atop the OVC standings Friday and Saturday when they host Tennessee State for a single game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.