ST. LOUIS — She made this a habit in the Ohio Valley Conference. Now, Murray State pitcher Hannah James is starting to make Pitcher of the Week honors a habit in the Missouri Valley Conference as well.
Tuesday, the senior right-hander from Nicholasville earned her second Valley Pitcher of the Week honor in a row, as announced by The Valley office in St. Louis. Of course, James is giving the people who vote on these things reason to consider her.
In fact, her performance last Wednesday alone at former fellow OVC rival Belmont in Nashville gave strong evidence. Only days after tossing her second no-hitter as a Racer — both of which happened to be perfect games as well — James actually exceeded that performance. The perfect game the previous Sunday against Valparaiso had come in a five-inning knockout of the Beacons at Racer Field in Murray.
She went the full 10 innings against Belmont, having not allowed a single baserunner the first nine frames. That means she actually threw a perfect game for two innings past the normal seven innings. She did surrender one hit in the 10th but still had enough to finish the game and a 1-0 win, courtesy of a Lily Fischer home run in the top of the 10th.
James finished her week in style on Sunday in a 6-2 win over Evansville that won the weekend series for the Racers. In that one, James pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only one hit as she struck out seven hitters.
James is now 12-5 on the season, which is also the third-place Racers’ record in Valley play. She currently has a 1.47 ERA.
