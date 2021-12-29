MURRAY — Murray State rifle head coach Alana Lollar is pleased to announce the signing of two student-athletes for the 2022-23 school year. Alok Joarder of Mansfield, Massachusetts, and Paola Paravati of Rome, Italy, have both chosen Murray State as the place to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Joarder is from Mansfield, Massachusetts (Mount Saint Charles Academy). He is a multiple-time participant in the Camp Perry Open championship, Winter Air Gun Championship and the National Junior Olympic qualifiers.
This past year has been quite a successful one for Joarder, as he took home bronze at the recent Winter Air Gun, silver in air rifle at the summer Bay State Games and another silver in the three-position team air event at the Camp Perry Open. In addition, he was selected as a 2021 participant in Murray State’s prestigious Commonwealth Honors Academy.
Paravati is from Rome, Italy (Giosuè Carducci High School) and a member of the Italian national team since 2016. He is an experienced and awarded international shooter who recently spent nearly two years at the Italian national shooting academy.
The Rome native began her international career in 2019 when she qualified for the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, and the European Championships in Bologna, Italy. At the 2021 European Championships in Osijek, Croatia, Paravati finished fourth individually in the junior 50m prone rifle event and took home the gold medal in the 50m three-position rifle junior women team event.
