MURRAY — In a season that has already seen some very lofty forms of recognition come the way of the Murray State men’s basketball program, yet another has joined the list.
Late last week, Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon joined 14 other coaches from throughout the nation to be named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List, as announced by the Atlanta Tip Off Club.This came after Thursday’s 91-56 win over longtime Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay that marked the Racers’ 25th of the season and made McMahon and his staff the first in the storied history of Murray State’s men’s program to achieve three seasons of 25 wins or more.
The Racers were 26-6 in 2017-18 and 28-5 in 2018-19. A 62-60 win Saturday at UT Martin moved the Racers to 26-2 on the season and clinched a tie for the OVC regular-season title.
“We’ve had some really good players — Ja Morant, Jonathan Stark, Shaq Buchanan, Tevin Brown, KJ Williams — and you just go on down the line. We’ve been fortunate to coach some of the best-ever to wear the blue and gold,” McMahon said Monday night during the weekly “Hey Coach” show on FROGGY 103.7, hosted by Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley.
Bradley initiated the conversation about McMahon’s recognition.
“I’d like to talk about the other coaches that have won 25 games three times, but I can’t. (McMahon) is the only one that has ever done that,” Bradley said, his comments being followed by applause from a live audience at the Big Apple Grill and Bar, where the show originates each week.
For the Naismith honor, McMahon’s name appears alongside some of the top coaches in the game. These include Bruce Pearl of Auburn, John Calipari of Kentucky, Scott Drew of defending national champion Baylor and Mark Few of current No.1-ranked Gonzaga.
“It’s a great honor and what that means, when you get your name on one of those lists as a coach, is you have really good players who play well together as a team and win a lot of games. It also means you’ve got great assistant coaches and support staff who do things on elite level and we certainly have that at Murray State,” McMahon said.
During Monday’s show, McMahon also touched on how this year’s team has been able to work in spite of having so many new moving parts. Five players were not part of last year’s team. Two are graduate students — forward Jordan Skipper-Brown and guard Carter Collins —while the other three arrived via the NCAA transfer portal — guard Trae Hannibal and forwards DJ Burns and Elijah Farr, who has missed the entire season with an injury.
“We’ve been blessed (with newcomers this year) for sure,” McMahon said. “I think a big part of it is having the right people on the bus and then getting them in the right seats and our transfers have been unique. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches who, when they bring transfers in, if they’re not ‘the man’ or everything doesn’t go their way, it can be a really difficult situation.
“You look at a guy like Carter Collins (who came from Davidson). By the way, the past two years, Davidson’s coach (Bob McKillop) has been on (the Naismith) list, which means (Collins) has been part of winning and he’s been a double-figures scorer there the last couple of years and that’s been in a much higher league than the OVC, the Atlantic 10. He’s come here and hasn’t scored the ball as well, but he’s been an elite defender and he’s been an unbelievable teammate and a great leader and he’s impacted winning.
“That’s all you want and you have a lot of respect for that and it’s the same for DJ (Southern University) and for Trae (South Carolina). It’s about being there for each other and being part of a great culture, so we’ve been blessed with the guys we brought in for sure.”
Murray State is currently ranked 19th in the nation with the most wins in NCAA Division 1 with 26.. The Racers have rocketed into the national spotlight with 10 road wins including one (Dec. 10) at Memphis and since a loss at No. 2 Auburn (Dec. 22), the Racers have gone 16-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference as they try to become the sixth team in league history to go undefeated in conference play. Brown, a guard, and Williams, a forward, both have been received national recognition this season as Brown was named to the Lou Henson Midseason Watch List for National Player of the Year, while Williams earned both Lou Henson and Oscar Robertson Player of the Week honors two weeks ago after huge efforts in wins at Tennessee State and Morehead State, both of which required comebacks.
Heading into Thursday’s home finale with Belmont, McMahon’s overall record shows 149-66 (.690) and 91-31 (.741) in OVC games. In his last five seasons, McMahon’s Racers are 115-35 (.765).
Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball, the first Naismith awards for various levels of basketball began in the late 1960s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.