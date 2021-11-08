MURRAY — In her 29th season at Murray State, Coach Velvet Milkman will be given the Gladys Palmer Meritorious Service Award by her peers at the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s (WGCA) as announced by the group’s headquarters in Coral Springs, Florida.
Milkman will be recognized (Dec. 5) as part of the program at the WGCA Hall of Fame inductions at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas, Nev.
The only women’s golf coach in Murray State history, Milkman is currently in her 29th year at Murray State season after the Racer program played its first event in the fall of 1993. Along the way, she has coached championship-level student-athletes that have produced 12 Ohio Valley Championships including their latest title in 2019, which marked the third time that MSU has won three in a row in Coach Milkman’s tenure. She has coached nine OVC individual champions, nine OVC Players of the Year and 53 all-conference selections. Off the course, her student-athletes have earned WGCA All-American Scholar honors 65 times.
Milkman served a four-year term on the Division I NCAA Women’s Golf Committee, including two years as the Committee Chair. She has also served on the OVC Awards Committee, OVC Competition Cabinet and with the Murray State Intercollegiate Athletic Council. She has been Murray State’s Senior Woman Administrator since 2003 and served as MSU’s Interim Athletic Director from August 2019 to March 2020.
Along with conducting both junior golf camps and ladies’ clinics, Milkman has served as an instructor for Murray State University Women in Telecom Day. The annual event raised money for Telecommunications Systems Management (TSM) scholarships and allowed women in the telecom field to network and learn how to play golf. Milkman is also a participant in the Murray State University Europe in Transition faculty and staff program in Germany. Her paper for the program, Marketing Scotland’s Golf Tourism Industry, was chosen to be presented during Murray State University’s International Education Week.
The Gladys Palmer Meritorious Service Award is considered the WGCA’s most prestigious honor. The award is given as recognition of outstanding service to the sport of golf in the promotion of golf of far-reaching proportions. Gladys Palmer organized the first women’s golf championship in June 1941 when she was teaching at Ohio State.
