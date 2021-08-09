PHOENIX — It appears former Murray State star Cameron Payne has found a home in the desert.
Multiple media sources reported over the weekend that Payne signed a three-year contract worth $19 million on Friday with the National Basketball Association’s Phoenix Suns. The main source was Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, it was reported.
Payne finished last season having been a key player in the Suns advancing to the NBA Finals before falling in six games to Milwaukee. The reserve guard averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 assists per game and played in 60 games. He connected on 44% of his 3-point attempts, good enough to rank 10th in the league among qualified players.
Where he shined, though, was the postseason, where he had several games in which he finished with double digits in scoring. The most prolific of these outings came in a very important situation.
He scored a game-high 29 points in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, a feat made more important because it came in a starting role as he filled future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul’s spot. Paul was missing the second of two games in the series after testing positive for COVID-19.
It was center Deandre Ayton’s dunk at the buzzer that is most remembered from that night as Phoenix claimed a thrilling win. However, Payne’s contributions did not go unnoticed as he had also started Game 1 and scored 11 points as teammate and former Kentucky star Devin Booker led the way with 40.
Payne joined the Suns in 2020 during the NBA’s restart of games in the COVID-19 bubble in Orlando, Florida. This came after he had played the 2019-20 season in China, then the G League. He was a 2015 lottery pick of Oklahoma City, then spent time with Chicago and Cleveland.
Speaking of Paul, he also re-signed with Phoenix on Friday, inking a four-year deal worth $120 million, while forwards Abdel Nader signed a two-year deal.
