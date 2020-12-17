MURRAY — Murray State men’s cross country junior Christian Slone was voted captain by his teammates this season and he knows the title comes with a lot of responsibilities.
Slone leads a Racer team in 2020-21 that placed sixth a year ago at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, Murray State’s best finish since 2015.
“It means a lot to me that the guys think that highly of me,” Slone said. “I want to prove to them that I can be there for them as well, not necessarily as their just as their captain, but as their friend as well.”
The fisheries biology major from Alexandria is also leading his teammates in the classroom. Slone received the academic achievement award for having the highest GPA among the cross country team in his sophomore year. The year prior, he was named the Murray State cross country Freshman of the Year
“We want to be well-rounded, not just be athletes but, student-athletes,” he said. “You hear that a lot. But we’re a small group of 10 guys and we’re also here to get an education. We hold each other accountable in the classroom. We’re close on the course but then we can be close outside working together for a similar goal.”
In addition to leading his teammates on the course and in the classroom, Slone leads a Bible study group through the Baptist Campus Ministry.
“Faith is the most important thing to me in my life. My faith comes first. Being able to share that other people is super encouraging and super exciting,” stated Slone.
While the season may have been pushed to the spring, Slone and his coach, Jordan Wallace, are still preparing for 2021 and pushing the team to improve.
“Coach Wallace helped us all to see that the greater goal is for OVC. We need to stay ready for the spring because we’re not sure what the future might hold. All we know is that we’re going to be ready and that’s something that we can control.”
