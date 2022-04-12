MURRAY — Murray State (9-8) tennis split a pair of conference home matches over the weekend, falling to SIUE 7-0 on Saturday and defeating Eastern Illinois 6-1 on Sunday at Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray. The Racers are now 2-2 in OVC play and currently sit in fifth place in the conference.
vs SIUE
The Racers could not gain any momentum against the Cougars with SIUE taking all points in the match. MSU kept each matchup extremely tight with four of the six singles matchups going to three sets each.
“We had to do a last-minute change in our doubles and singles line up and SIUE took advantage of it by playing an impeccable match from start to finish,” Coach Jorge Caetano said. “Every time we had the momentum they figured out a way to turn things their way and close all the doors. It’s tough losing 7-0 at home but we gave it all you can see from the scores how deceiving that final score is.”
vs EIU
Murray State was able to flip the script on Sunday in a dominant performance against Eastern Illinois, winning 6-1 over the Panthers. Stasya Sharapova and Gabrielle Geolier got the day started for MSU winning the top doubles flight 6-2 before Annika Pschorr and Sarah Bureau clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory. Pschorr and Geolier were able to take their singles points in straight sets while Bureau earned a hard-fought point in three sets by a score of 6-7, 6-4, 10-6. Jordi Font Montero and Paola Campigotto each secured their matchups by winning in straight sets over the Panthers.
“It was the complete opposite with EIU, we found our groove early on and were able to set the tone from the doubles and were able to carry on in singles by closing all the doors when they had some opportunities,” said Caetano.
Geolier is now 9-2 in OVC play throughout her career, while Pschorr and Font move to 3-1 in conference play on the season.
