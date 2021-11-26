MURRAY — Senior guard Macey Turley of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Macey Turley had an absolutely dominant week as Murray State went 2-0. The senior averaged 24.0 points per game, including a season-high of 30 last Monday, Nov. 15, against the University of the Cumberlands at the CFSB Center. In the game against the Patriots, Turley was 10-for-13 from the floor, 7-for-9 from 3-point range and 3-for-3 at the free-throw line. Her seven 3-pointers in the game were the most in school history.
A few nights later, Turley continued her hot streak from 3-point range by going 4-for-4, in addition to going 6-for-11 from the field. She finished the week shooting 66.7% from the floor, 84.6% from 3-point range and a perfect 100.0% from the line.
Turley and the Racers return to action Saturday afternoon against Alabama A&M as they return to the CFSB Center after a two-game road swing. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
