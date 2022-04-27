MURRAY — Head coach Rechelle Turner of the Murray State women’s basketball team has announced St. Francis Brooklyn transfer Fruzsina Horvath as the seventh member of her 2022-23 signing class.
Fruzsina Horvath • F • 5-11 • Budapest, Hungary
(St. Francis Brooklyn/Korosi Csoma Sandor Gimnazium)
Horvath recently completed her sophomore campaign at Saint Francis Brooklyn where was the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.7 points per game and leading rebounder at 5.4 boards per game. She has been a consistent presence on the floor for the Terriers since her arrival, scoring 12.6 points and pulling down 6.4 rebounds per game in her freshman season as well.
In addition to her collegiate experience, Horvath has also competed and won at the international level as well. She is a multi-time medalist with Hungarian national youth teams and most recently helped Hungary win its group at the 2021 FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers where her team went 4-1.
Turner on Horvath
“Fruzsina comes to us with two years of Division 1 experience. Her ability to stretch the floor and create for herself and others from a post position will make her a valuable asset. She will bring toughness and physicality to our team on both ends of the floor. We are excited to welcome Fruzsina to our Racer family.”
Horvath brings Turner’s total for the class of 2022-23 to seven including four high school seniors and three transfers. Incoming freshmen Briley Pena, Zoe Stewart and Julia Puente Valverde announced their commitment to the class in November, while EIU grad transfer Jodyn Hughes joined Turner’s stable for next season last month. Most recently, WKU transfer Jenna Walker and Marshall County standout Halle Langhi announced they would also join the Racers for their inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
