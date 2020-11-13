MURRAY — Murray State head women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner announced the signing of TaKiya Howard and Claira McGowan for the 2021-22 basketball season.
Howard is a 5-10 guard from the De La Salle Institute in Chicago, where she is a three-time All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division selection. Last season, Howard did a little of everything, leading the Meteors in rebounds and assists at 6.0 and 4.0, respectively, while also adding 13.5 points and 3.2 steals per game.
Turner said of Howard, “TaKiya will bring athleticism, a scorer’s mentality and toughness to our team. We are excited to add her to our Racer family.”
Claira McGowan is a 5-7 combo guard from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. McCowan was a key part of the Patriots’ district championship last season and run to the regional semifinals, earning district tournament most valuable player honors along the way. McGowan had a breakout season in 2019-20 and for her efforts was named to the Daily News Journal All-Area girls basketball team.
McGowan averaged 15.7 points per game last season for Oakland in addition to 3.8 rebounds per game and a 36.0-percent clip from 3-point range. She is also already a member of Oakland’s 1,000-point club and is now a two-time All-Area, All-District and All-Region selection
Turner said of McGowan, “Claira is a competitive, hard-working combo guard that can score the ball at all levels. Her energy is contagious and we look forward to adding her to our Racer family.”
