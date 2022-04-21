MURRAY — Head coach Rechelle Turner of the Murray State women’s basketball team has announced the additions of two more student-athletes to her 2022-23 recruiting class. Incoming freshman Halle Langhi and sophomore transfer Jenna Walker have both agreed to join the Racers for its inaugural campaign in the Missouri Valley Conference this coming season.
Halle Langhi • F • 6-2 • Benton (Marshall County High School)
Langhi is coming off of a senior season in which she averaged 15.2 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game for the Marshals last season. The 2022 KABC Region I Player of the Year scored over 1,000 points in her career at Marshall County, where she also earned volleyball All-
District honors and led the Marshals to a district title in 2021.
She is also the daughter of former Marshall star Dan Langhi, who had a standout career at Vanderbilt and played several years in the NBA.
Turner on Langhi
“Halle is a great addition to our roster as a preferred walk-on, she provides a strong paint presence, bringing size and versatility on both ends of the floor. She can score with her back to the basket, and she can stretch the floor with her range. Halle comes to us from a family and a program very familiar with winning championships and our program is thrilled to have another young woman of high character on our roster. We are excited to welcome Halle to our Racer family.”
Jenna Walker • G • 5-8 • Priceville, Ala. (Western Ky./Priceville High School)
Walker comes to Murray State after spending one season in Bowling Green. As a true freshman, she came off the bench in 29 of Western Kentucky’s 30 games last season, averaging 14.2 minutes per game. As a prep standout at Priceville HS, Walker finished her six-year varsity career with 1,787 points, 932 assists and 372 steals. During her senior season with the Bulldogs, she averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 assists per game en route to being named as the 2021 Class 1A-4A Player of the Year by the Decatur Daily.
Turner on Walker
“Jenna is a proven winner and outstanding leader on the court. She loves competition and thrives on competing at the highest level. Jenna brings great energy to her teammates and is an extremely hard worker. Her ability to see the floor, create for others, and make shots will be essential in helping us to compete for a Missouri Valley Conference championship. Jenna is an outstanding young woman and Racer Nation will be proud to have her representing the Blue and Gold.”
Langhi and Walker bring Turner’s total for the class of 2022-23 to six.
