MURRAY — Murray State’s Brooke Lynn Watts have been named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Offensive and Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The NCAA kills-per-set leader had another incredible weekend on the court, leading to her being named Newcomer of the Week for the third straight week and Offensive Player of the Week for the second time.
Watts set the Murray State single-match (four-set) record with 34 kills in a win over Georgia Southern. She notched a .387 hitting percentage and nine digs versus the host team Saturday in the Georgia Southern Classic in Statesboro, Georgia. Her 34 kills is also the most in a four-set match in the NCAA this season.
In the Friday sweep of Florida International, Watts added 15 kills. For the week, she had 49 kills, averaging 7.0 per set and a .297 hitting percentage.
Just a freshman, these are Watt’s fourth and fifth honors for the season.
Watts and the rest of the Racers hit the road again at the Dunn Hospitality Invitational in Evansville, Indiana, beginning with a 9 a.m. match against Cleveland on Friday.
