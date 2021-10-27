MURRAY —For the third time this season, freshman outside hitter Brooke Lynn Watts was selected as both the OVC Offensive Player of the Week and OVC Newcomer of the Week while freshman setter Bailey DeMier was named OVC Co-Setter of the Week for the second straight week for the week of Oct. 25.
Watts had another big weekend for the Racers, averaging 5.17 kills per set on a .354 hitting percentage while DeMier propelled the Racer offense to a .249 hitting percentage, averaging 12.75 assists per set to help Murray State to two sweeps over Tennessee State and extend the Racers winning streak to four.
Night one saw the Odenton, Maryland, product hit a match-high 18 kills for a .333 attacking clip and a just missed double-double with eight digs, adding three blocks assists. Watts followed her performance up with another match-high, 13 kills on a .385 attacking percentage, and added another three blocks assists.
The weekly award honor marks the eighth and ninth of her career, three Offensive and six Newcomers.
DeMier dished out a 40 assists to pair with 12 digs and four kills for her eighth double-double against the Tigers on Thursday. The following day, DeMier recorded 35 assists, two aces and one block assists in the second sweep of TSU.
Collectively, the Racers have taken home 14 OVC weekly awards this seasonWatts and the rest of the Racers will head to Belmont to take on the Bruins at the Curb Event Center on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
