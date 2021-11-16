MURRAY — After turning in big passing and rushing performances against Southeast Missouri and being named as the OVC Offensive Player of the Week, quarterback DJ Williams has been named as Stats Perform National Freshman of the Week, the organization announced Monday.
Williams rushed for more than 100 yards and passed for nearly 200 Saturday in the Racers win over Southeast Missouri. Williams threw for 175 yards in the game including the ninth longest pass in school history at 73 yards. On the ground, Williams ran for 121 yards including a huge 58-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter. Williams scored again in the second on a one-yard run and led scoring drives of 65, 83, 61 and 71 yards on the day.
On Saturday, Murray State will travel to Eastern Illinois attempting to clinch back-to-back winning seasons for just the third time since 1999. Kickoff from O’Brien Field in Charleston is scheduled for noon.
