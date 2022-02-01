MURRAY — On Monday, Murray State forward KJ Williams was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.
This marked the third time this season for the 6-10 junior from Cleveland, Mississippi to receive this honor this season.
In three victories last week Williams averaged 20.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 assists/game while hitting 57.4 percent (27-of-47) from the field. With the wins the Racers improved to 20-2 overall (one of two teams nationally with 20 wins) and 10-0 in OVC play.
Williams had 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in a home game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, Jan. 24, in a 79-53 win in Murray. Three days later, in a return game at Tennessee Tech, he scored 20 points (on 9-of-13 shooting), pulled down 13 rebounds and had two steals in an 80-75 win at Cookeville.
He capped the week by scoring 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a 74-66 victory over Morehead State in a battle of undefeated league teams for first place in the OVC. Williams hit 8-of-13 shots and had two steals against the Eagles. Williams ranks second in the OVC in rebounding (8.9/game), third in scoring (17.1 points/game) and seventh in field goal percentage (52.9%).
