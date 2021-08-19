OMAHA, Neb. — Jared Wolfe, a Louisville native and Murray State University alum, earned his first PGA TOUR card on Tuesday evening by officially learning that he finished inside of the top 25 of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour regular season points standings.
The 43-event combined regular season concluded Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in Omaha, Nebraska.
Wolfe entered the season with four guaranteed starts but won the second event, the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar, to earn full status, then added a win at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics to earn his first PGA TOUR card. Wolfe worked for a friend’s medical sales company during the COVID-19 pandemic and previously drove for Uber and Uber Eats.
“I’m beyond excited. It’s a dream come true after the last 10 or 11 years as a pro and even ever since I was a kid. I’m excited to get out there on TOUR and hit the ground running,” he said.
