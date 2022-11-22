Wood Newcomer of Week

Murray State's JaCobi Wood had reason for being excited this past weekend as he had a stellar performance in the Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, South Carolina.

 JOEL BEACHUM. For Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— As the Murray State Racers won two-of-three games and placed third at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, sophomore guard JaCobi Wood was honored as the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for men’s basketball.

The Valley weekly honor was announced by the MVC from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri. Drake’s Tucker DeVries was the MVC Player of the Week.