MURRAY— As the Murray State Racers won two-of-three games and placed third at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, sophomore guard JaCobi Wood was honored as the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for men’s basketball.
The Valley weekly honor was announced by the MVC from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri. Drake’s Tucker DeVries was the MVC Player of the Week.
Wood, a sophomore from Cleveland, Tennessee, was also named to the MBI All-Tournament Team.
In Sunday’s third place win over Tulsa, Wood nearly pulled off a triple-double 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. In the Racers win over Texas A&M, their first over a ranked team in 10 years, Wood scored 23 points with four assists and added 24 points in the middle game against UMass. He ended up setting his career high scoring game twice.
Wood played 111 minutes where he averaged 19.7 points per game on 42
% (13-of-31) shooting from the field, 38% (8-of-21) from the 3-point line and 96% (25-of-26) from the free throw line. He added five rebounds per game with 19 assists and only seven turnovers. His 11 assists were an MBI single game record in the game against Tulsa.
After Thanksgiving, the Racers (3-2) play at Chattanooga in a 6 p.m. Central Time tip-off at McKenzie Arena. MSU opens their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference (Dec. 1) at the CFSB Center against Illinois State. The game will feature a commemorative T-shirt giveaway sponsored by CFSB.
