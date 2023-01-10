Young at Drake

Murray State's Katelyn Young patrols the paint Sunday against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Photo courtesy of Drake Athletics

MURRAY— For the third time this season, Katelyn Young has been named as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. She is the only MVC player this season to win the award multiple times

The Murray State junior averaged 30.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over two games, which was fueled in large part by a 43-point, double-double performance against Drake. She shot 61.0-percent from the field (25 -41) on the week, 3-for-8 from 3-point range and 7-for-11 from the free throw line. 