MURRAY— For the third time this season, Katelyn Young has been named as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. She is the only MVC player this season to win the award multiple times
The Murray State junior averaged 30.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over two games, which was fueled in large part by a 43-point, double-double performance against Drake. She shot 61.0-percent from the field (25 -41) on the week, 3-for-8 from 3-point range and 7-for-11 from the free throw line.
Young set a season-high for the Racers for points in the first half Sunday with 28 and ended the first 20 minutes of the game by scoring 28 of her team’s 32 points. She finished with a career-high 43 points, which is the third most points scored by a Racer in program history and most scored by a Valley player since 2017. Ashley N. Hayes holds the MSU record for points in a game with 46, while Mariah Robinson and Joi Scott follow at 44 and 43, respectively.
The 19 field goals scored by Young Sunday, tied the program record that was set by Joi Scott in 2006. She is now just one of five players in MVC history to score 19 or more field goals in a game, joining Drake’s Lorri Baumann and Wanda Ford, Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles and Indiana State’s Melanie Boeglin.
