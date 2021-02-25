MURRAY — Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team helped the Racers to two big wins last week and for her efforts, she was named as both the OVC Player and Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Young had a dominant week as she averaged a double-double to help lead the Racers to two crucial OVC wins. The freshman scored 20 points and pulled down 13 boards against EIU Thursday, which she followed with a 25 and 10 performances against SIUE Saturday. Young finished the week at 18-for-24 from the floor, which included a 10-for-14 performance Saturday for a final shooting percentage of 75.0. In addition, the Oakwood, Illinois native went 9-for-11 at the free throw line over the two-game span for a percentage of 81.8.
Up next for Murray State is a regular-season ending road trip to Jacksonville State today and Tennessee Tech Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.