MURRAY — For the eighth time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The win ties Young with Chelsey Perry from 2019-20 for most OVC Player of the Week wins in a single season.
Katelyn Young finished the regular season by averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The sophomore had 15 in the loss to Belmont and a game-high 29 in the win at Southeast Missouri.
In the win over SEMO, Young was 10-for-14 from the floor in the game and a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line. She finished the week with a field goal percentage of 51.4 (15-29) and a free throw percentage of 85.7-percent (12-14).
The third-seeded Racers begin their quest for a second OVC tournament title Thursday when they take on the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 6 UT Martin and No. 7 SIUE at 3:30 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
