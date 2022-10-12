Young

Murray State's Saraya Young (white) chases a loose ball in a match a few weeks ago with Indiana State at Cutchin Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer player Saraya Young continues to earn honors following her impressive week after being named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Young put together two goals and four assists in the Racers two wins over Missouri State and Illinois State.

A senior from Wilmore who played at West Jessamine High School, Young has catapulted herself to the top of MVC rankings in assists (7), assists per game (0.58), and is tied for the league lead for points (11).