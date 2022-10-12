MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer player Saraya Young continues to earn honors following her impressive week after being named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week. Young put together two goals and four assists in the Racers two wins over Missouri State and Illinois State.
A senior from Wilmore who played at West Jessamine High School, Young has catapulted herself to the top of MVC rankings in assists (7), assists per game (0.58), and is tied for the league lead for points (11).
Young put together one of the most impressive offensive weeks in recent memory for Murray State with two goals and four assists in the Racers two wins this week. The senior got the week started by being the difference maker for Murray State with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win against Missouri State. Young continued her blistering attack in the Racers 7-3 victory over Illinois State with a goal and a hat trick of assists in the match. With the four assists on the week, Young leads the MVC with seven assists
College Soccer News is a national publication that is recognized across collegiate soccer as one of the most trustworthy media sources. The full team of the week can be found here: College Soccer News – Women’s National Team Of The Week – Week Ending October 9, 2022 – College Soccer News.
Young and freshman Sydney Etter were named Missouri Valley Conference players of the week by the league on Monday. Young earned Offensive Player of the Week, while Etter earned Freshman of the Week following their performances in the Racers wins over Missouri State and Illinois State.
Along with Young’s huge week, Etter paced the Racers with a hat trick in their victory over Illinois State on Sunday. The freshman forward netted a brace inside the first 15 minutes of the match for Murray State while powering in a 75th-minute goal to complete the hat trick. The three-goal game is just the 13th hat trick in Murray State history. Etter also played 80 minutes on the Racers front line in their win over first-place Missouri State to give the Bears their only MVC loss of the season.
The Racers put together their highest offensive output in over a decade with their seven-goal outburst over Illinois State. The Racers seven goals is their highest in a match since 2009 and is the highest total by an MVC team this season. Murray State now has the most goals by any MVC team this
season with 14 in conference play and 21 overall.
MSU is back in action on Thursday when they travel to Southern Illinois for a 6 p.m. matchup.
