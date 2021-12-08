MURRAY — Sophomore forward Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the league announced Tuesday. It marks the third consecutive week that a Racer has been tabbed for the honor, after senior guard Macey Turley earned the award in Week 2.
Young averaged a double-double of 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds on a week in which she shot 71.4-percent from the floor over two Racer wins. The 6-1 sophomore from Oakwood, Illinois finished last Tuesday’s (Nov. 30) game against Evansville with 28 points and 13 rebounds at Evansville, Indiana, followed by 14 points and seven rebounds Saturday against Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
Young went 10-of-10 from the floor in the Evansville game, becoming the first Racer to ever do so. She was also 2-of-4 from 3-point range on the week and 10-for-14 from the free throw line with six assists and two steals
Young and the Racers hit the court on Tuesday at home against the Lions of North Alabama at the CFSB Center in Murray at 5 p.m.
