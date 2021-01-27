MURRAY — For the sixth time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week.
Young notched two double-doubles of 13 points and 16 rebounds in Murray State’s two wins last week to finish the week with an average of 10.0 points and 12.0 rebounds. She was also a tidy 9-for-10 at the free throw line, in addition to going 1-for-3 from 3-point range.
The Racers return to action Thursday at The Bank against Tennessee State. Tip-off from the CFSB Center is set for 4:30 p.m. n
