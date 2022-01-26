MURRAY — For the fifth time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
The Oakwood, Illinois native averaged just shy of 20 points per game last week, as the Racers went 2-1 over a trio of games. The sophomore shot 54.1% from the floor on the week and went an unbelievable 17-for-17 at the free throw line.
Young was 5-for-5 from the charity stripe Saturday against UT Martin and 12-for-12 Thursday against Eastern Illinois. She also notched her fifth double-double of the season Thursday with weekly highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds. She finished the week averaging 7.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists, steals and blocks per game.
A Murray State player has now won six of the 11 awards so far this season, with guard Macey Turley also earning the honor in Week 2.
The Murray State women’s basketball team returns to action Saturday against Morehead State at the CFSB Center at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.