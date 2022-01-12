MURRAY — For the fourth time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
The Oakwood, Illinois sophomore scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Murray State’s lone game of the week, a 70-45 win over Tennessee Tech. The win not only represents MSU’s largest margin of victory against TTU, but it was also just the seventh time that the Racers had won in Cookeville in 46 tries. Young was 7-for-9 from the floor in the game and 5-for-7 at the free throw line. In addition, the sophomore also had four assists, three steals and a block.
Young has now won two consecutive Player of the Week awards and four total. A Murray State player has now won five of the nine awards so far this season, with Macey Turley also earning the honor in week two.
The Murray State women’s basketball team returns to action Thursday against Tennessee State at the CFSB Center at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.