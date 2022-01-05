MURRAY — For the third time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Katelyn Young averaged 27.5 points per game and 8.0 rebounds over a 1-1 week in which she shot .500 from the field. On Thursday, Young scored a career-high 31 points and turned in the second-best free throw shooting performance in school history by going 13-for-13 at the charity stripe. She followed that performance with 24 points on Saturday, including going 8-for-9 at the line. In total, Young was 18-for-19 on free throws on the week, with her only miss coming intentionally in the final seconds of Saturday’s loss to Tennessee Tech.
With Young’s win Monday, a Racer has now won four of the eight Player of the Week Awards so far this season, while Young leads all individuals with three wins.
The Murray State women’s basketball team returns to OVC play Thursday when it makes the trek to Eastern Illinois. Tip-off from Lantz Arena in Charleston is scheduled for 5 p.m.
