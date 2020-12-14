MURRAY — The Murray State women’s basketball team travels to Florence, Alabama today in search of its first road win of the 2020-21 season against the Lions of North Alabama. Tip-off from Flowers Hall is schedule for 6 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 1340 AM and the Zeno Radio app.
Scouting The Lions
The Lions are out to a rough 0-5 start to the season after losing to fellow mid-majors Austin Peay and most recently, Samford, as well as Power 5 schools Missouri, Purdue and West Virginia. The start is disappointing for UNA, especially after it finished last season at 21-9 overall, 11-5 in the Atlantic Sun, which was good for a second-place finish.
However, the Lions did lose all five starters from last year’s team and eight of 12 letter winners. Currently, UNA is averaging 68.4 points per game, while allowing 84.6. The Lions like to shoot threes and are currently averaging 4.6 more attempts than the Racers, but are making them at a significantly lower clip. The Lions are currently shooting 25.0-percent from 3-point range, while the Racers are shooting 33.3 percent.
Jaila Roberts currently leads three Lions that average double-digits with 14.6, while Macey Lee follows at 11.4 and Jaida Bond at 10.0. Roberts also leads UNA in rebounds at 6.6 per game, as well as assists at 5.8.
Last Time vs. North Alabama
The Racers and Lions have met on just one previous occasion over 40 years ago. In the lone meeting, Murray State picked up a neutral site win over UNA, 84-52. Monday’s meeting will come up just one day short of being 42 years to the day since the first meeting on Dec. 15, 1978.
