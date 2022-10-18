MURRAY — The 10th-ranked Murray State rifle team posted season highs in smallbore, air rifle and aggregate Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range. The Racers shot a 2346 smallbore and a 2370 air rifle to finish just three points behind sixth-ranked Ole Miss in aggregate, 4719-4716.
Freshman Paola Paravati propelled the Racers in smallbore with a career-high 590, while junior Scott Patterson was just one off his career-best at 588. Three other Racer turned in season bests in the match with John Blanton firing a 584, followed by sophomore Andrew Duryea at 547 and senior Allison Henry at 573.
