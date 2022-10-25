EVANSVILLE —Murray State’s women’s golf team enters today’s second round of the Braun Intercollegiate in sixth place, only 12 strokes out of the team lead after Monday’s opening round at the Oak Meadow Country Club.
Austin Peay finished with a 17-over-par score of 305 to earn the lead.
Individually, Murray State has three players — Kaitlyn Zieba, McKenna Stahl and Alma Garcia — all tied in ninth place after they fired 6-over-par scores of 78 on their initial 18 holes of play. Eliza Kho is tied for 24th only two shots back.
Tied for 27th are Murray State players Ana Picchi and Lauren Gilchrist with 9-over scores of 81. Ellie West is tied for 35th after her 11-over 83 on Monday, while Payton Carter is tied for 46th after ending at 13-over-par with an 85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.