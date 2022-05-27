MURRAY — Murray State soccer announced the signing of midfielder Morgan Parker earlier this week. Parker joins the Racers from Western Michigan as a junior.
Originally from Carmel, Indiana, Parker played in every game for the Broncos last season as a sophomore. In high school, Parker was named All-State First Team and won the Indiana State Championship as a junior.
Parker was named a Scholar-Athlete and earned dean’s list honors twice while at WMU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.