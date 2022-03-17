MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer announces the cancellation of their scrimmage with NWSL side Racing Louisville FC due to inclement weather throughout the state of Kentucky on Friday night.
The two sides hope to reschedule a scrimmage for the spring of 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Murray State continues their spring soccer season on March 19 when they host Southern Indiana and Evansville at Cutchin Field in Murray. n
