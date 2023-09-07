MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team is slated for a primetime matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma at 8 tonight.
Thursday’s match will be just the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with OU taking the win at Cutchin Field, 2-0, in 2022.
The Racers are coming off a 2-1 win at UT Martin on Sunday after taking a season-high 15 shots as a team. Chloe Barnthouse and Hailey Cole each netted a goal to boost MSU to a victory, along with collective defensive efforts by Reagan Tate, Hannah Carter and Audrey Henry.
Mary Hardy enters as the team leader in goals, points, shots and shots on goal. Cole and Grace Bodker both have scored game-winners for the Racers this season.
As a team, Murray State has put half of its shots in frame this season (24-for-48) and have scored four goals in its last three games while only conceding two.
The Sooners have dropped their last three matches, having not scored a goal and conceding eight through 270 minutes of play. Despite OU’s recent struggles, they are undefeated on the home pitch outscoring opponents 18-3. The Sooners 3-3 start marks the worst record through the first six games of the season since the 2020 season; OU started that year 0-5-1.
The Sooners are led by Emma Hawkins, who is the team leader in goals (5), points (12), shots (28), and shots on goal (17). She has also netted one game-winner this season. Leonie Weber, Danielle Wolfe, and Alexis Washington all lead the team with three assists apiece.
Oklahoma finished the 2022 regular season with a 9-8-3 record. After defeating Texas Tech in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament, the Sooners fell to No. 15 TCU, 2-0, in the semifinals to end the year.
