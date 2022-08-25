MURRAY — Fresh off scoring the program’s 700th goal a week ago, junior midfielder Hailey Cole leads Murray State as they travel to Samford for a matchup at 7 tonight in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cole leads the Racers in goals (1) and shots on goal (2) in the early stages of the 2022 campaign. Junior forward Chloe Barnthouse leads MSU in shots (3) and is tied for the lead in assists (1) as the Racers look to build some momentum against the Bulldogs.
Jamie Skarupsky leads the goalkeeping core with six saves in her appearance against Louisiana Tech on August 19. Freshman forward Sydney Etter leads the newcomers with an assist to Cole in her debut game.
The Bulldogs are led by coach Todd Yelton in his 21st season at the helm. Samford is 2-0 this season with wins over Jacksonville State and Rice. Samford has held their opponents scoreless to this point in the year while outshooting the opposition 25-12.
Senior defender Kylie Gazza is the reigning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week and is one of three goal scorers for the Bulldogs. Layton Glisson leads the frontline with a goal and four shots on goal.
Coverage of the contest can be found on ESPN+ with live stats found on GoRacers.com.
