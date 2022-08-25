MURRAY — Fresh off scoring the program’s 700th goal a week ago, junior midfielder Hailey Cole leads Murray State as they travel to Samford for a matchup at 7 tonight in Birmingham, Alabama.

 Cole leads the Racers in goals (1) and shots on goal (2) in the early stages of the 2022 campaign. Junior forward Chloe Barnthouse leads MSU in shots (3) and is tied for the lead in assists (1) as the Racers look to build some momentum against the Bulldogs.